2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
- Listing ID: 8568203
- Stock #: 15482
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,332 KM
Vehicle Description
Roof Rack, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P225/65R17 BSW TOURING, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SECURITY ALARM, RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Garmin Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, Power Driver/Front Passenger Seats, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Mirrors, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Universal Garage Door Opener, 6.5" Touchscreen, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right Power Sliding Door, Overhead Storage Bins, Power Liftgate, Left Power Sliding Door, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Single Rear Overhead Console System, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 3rd Row O/H 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus The Envy of Your Friends
BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/PERFORATED INSERTS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Touring suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls, Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.
Vehicle Features
