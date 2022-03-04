2016 Dodge Journey

$21,990 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 8 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8456388

8456388 Stock #: 70274

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 147,885 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Billet Silver Metallic POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD) BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS W/PASS STORAGE -inc: Front Passenger In-Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Seat Requires Subscription 6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Universal Garage Door Opener REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Easy Entry Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28L LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 4-...

