2016 Dodge Journey

147,885 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Limited

2016 Dodge Journey

Limited

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

147,885KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,885 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer, 368-Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28L LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, 8.4" Touchscreen, Bright Side Roof Rails, Limited Badge, Front & Rear Aimable LED Lamps, POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Easy Entry Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, Compass. This Dodge Journey has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Dodge Journey Limited Has Everything You Want
BILLET SILVER METALLIC, 6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-Watt Amplifier, Portable Rechargeable Flashlight, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control, Touring suspension, Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless steel exhaust, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Remote USB Port, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 8.4" Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Billet Silver Metallic
POWER SUNROOF W/EXPRESS OPEN/CLOSE
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS W/PASS STORAGE -inc: Front Passenger In-Seat Cushion Storage Front Passenger Forward Fold Seat
Requires Subscription
6 PREMIUM SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Universal Garage Door Opener
REAR SEAT VIDEO GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control 6 Premium Speakers w/Subwoofer 368-Watt Amplifier Portable Rechargeable Flashlight Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead 9" Video Screen
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Easy Entry Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Flex Fuel Vehicle Dual Bright Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28L LIMITED -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Power 4-...

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

