2016 Ford Fiesta

$13,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 3 , 5 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10480557

10480557 Stock #: 70736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 70736

Mileage 153,522 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.