Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fiesta

153,522 KM

Details Description Features

$13,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fiesta

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10480557
  • Stock #: 70736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 70736
  • Mileage 153,522 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ford Fiesta SE is loaded with top-line features. Compass, Wheels: 15" Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Fiesta SE
Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 2-way adjustable front headrests and 60/40 split rear-seat w/adjustable headrests, Transmission: 5-Speed Manual, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R15 BSW H-Rated, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: 911 Assist, 3.5" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and (1) smart charging USB port, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter and Illuminated Entry, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD & MP3 Capability -inc: input jack and 6 speakers (80 watts), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2020 Kia Soul EX
 37,757 KM
$24,695 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 114,380 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V LX
 98,754 KM
$26,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory