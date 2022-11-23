$10,977+ tax & licensing
$10,977
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
81,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9386716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S14069
- Mileage 81,214 KM
Vehicle Description
Subcompact Cars, 4dr Sdn SE, 6-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97
Vehicle Features
ENGINE: 1.6L TI-VCT I-4 (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
