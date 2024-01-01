Menu
Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2016 Honda Civic

201,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2016 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F73GH007369

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

2016 Honda Civic