$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
2016 Honda Civic
Sedan EX
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFC2F73GH007369
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr CVT EX, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 95,847 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 70,673 KM $27,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI 86,450 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2016 Honda Civic