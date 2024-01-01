2016 Hyundai Sonata

Menu
Account
Sign In
PHANTOM BLACK PEARL, GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Compass, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: (Hybrid Design), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter, manual mode and engine clutch, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P215/55R17 AS. This Hyundai SONATA Hybrid has a dependable Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai SONATA Hybrid Limited The Envy of Your Friends Tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8 high-resolution touch-screen navigation system, 7 speakers, external amplifier, steering wheel-mounted audio and telephone controls, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and Sirius XM TravelLink (including complimentary free trial), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2016 Hyundai Sonata

116,327 KM

Details Description Features

$17,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$17,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
116,327KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHE34L11GA007838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,327 KM

Vehicle Description

PHANTOM BLACK PEARL, GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Compass, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: (Hybrid Design), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter, manual mode and engine clutch, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P215/55R17 AS. This Hyundai SONATA Hybrid has a dependable Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai SONATA Hybrid Limited The Envy of Your Friends
Tire mobility kit, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Dimension AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 8" high-resolution touch-screen navigation system, 7 speakers, external amplifier, steering wheel-mounted audio and telephone controls, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and Sirius XM TravelLink (including complimentary free trial), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery
Generic Sun/Moonroof
PHANTOM BLACK PEARL
Requires Subscription
GREY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2015 Hyundai Sonata GL 159,068 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 82,500 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 132,700 KM $11,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,595

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata