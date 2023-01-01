Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

106,295 KM

Details Description Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

106,295KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9573808
  • Stock #: 15951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,295 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD), Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 4.083 AXLE RATIO (STD). This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, SiriusXM satellite radio, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 8.4" SiriusXM/Hands-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Paint w/Badging, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Billet Silver Metallic
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
4.083 AXLE RATIO (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE DRIVE II (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25E -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive Drive II
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Mirrors Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2013 Ford Taurus SEL
 139,973 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Tr...
 99,187 KM
$26,972 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 149,051 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory