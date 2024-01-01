Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2016 Kia Forte EX is equipped with luxury car-level features. Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 17 Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park. These Packages Will Make Your Kia Forte EX The Envy of Your Friends Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance, Tire mobility kit, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls UVO audio infotainment and 6 speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2016 Kia Forte

128,763 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

  1. 11164624
  2. 11164624
  3. 11164624
  4. 11164624
  5. 11164624
  6. 11164624
  7. 11164624
  8. 11164624
  9. 11164624
  10. 11164624
  11. 11164624
  12. 11164624
  13. 11164624
  14. 11164624
  15. 11164624
  16. 11164624
  17. 11164624
  18. 11164624
  19. 11164624
  20. 11164624
  21. 11164624
  22. 11164624
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
128,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 16664
  • Mileage 128,763 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Kia Forte EX is equipped with luxury car-level features. Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.

These Packages Will Make Your Kia Forte EX The Envy of Your Friends
Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance, Tire mobility kit, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/SiriusXM -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls UVO audio infotainment and 6 speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Internal Memory, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2019 Nissan Rogue S 78,187 KM $21,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 117,237 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport Altitude for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2018 Jeep Cherokee Sport Altitude 38,035 KM $26,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte