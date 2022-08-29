$17,975+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2016 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$17,975
- Listing ID: 9147154
- Stock #: 15781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,083 KM
Vehicle Description
YES Essentials Cloth Seat Trim, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Kia Sorento has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Kia Sorento LX Has Everything You Want
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo -inc: AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation and 6 speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Internal Memory, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Immobilizer, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 2-way driver lumbar support, GVWR: 2,280 kgs (5,026 lbs).
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Best Used Midsize SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Certified Pre-Owned 3-Row SUVs Under $30,000.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2016 Kia Sorento has been redesigned with a sleeker, more sculpted exterior. It has a wider stance and longer wheelbase for an even more versatile cabin space with available seating for up to seven. The automatic and intuitive available hands-free Smart Power Liftgate opens when it senses your smart key, the liftgate can even be adjusted to your height preference making it easier to close. The Sorento comes with a choice of 3 engines including a 2.4L with 185hp, a 2.0L turbo engine making 240hp, and a 3.3L V6 producing 266hp. With the available Dynamax All-Wheel-Drive system, the Sorento delivers a smooth, refined drive even on rough roads and combined with the V6 engine can tow up to 5,000lbs. The spacious cabin is clean and modern featuring available heated and ventilated seats with nappa leather trim, a 14-way power adjustable driver's seat, a panoramic sunroof, and up to 8 available power outlets. The standard cloth seats are designed by YES Essentials and features soft, quick-drying fabric that resists stains, reduces static, and even helps eliminate odors. With UVO eServices you have in-car connectivity based on the capabilities of your personal device on an 8 inch touch screen. Features can include internet radio, navigation, a rear-camera display, and parking minder which can track where you parked your car with the assistance of your smartphone. The Clar-Fi and 10 speaker Infinity Surround Audio System bring you rich, clear sound as it was meant to be heard. Safety features include available blind-spot detection, back-up warning systems, lane departure warning systems, and advanced smart cruise control. Passive features include the all-new body constructed with 58% advanced high-steel and advanced airbags.
Vehicle Features
