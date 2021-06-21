Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

114,553 KM

Details Description Features

$21,517

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,517

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

  1. 7412219
  2. 7412219
  3. 7412219
Contact Seller

$21,517

+ taxes & licensing

114,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7412219
  • Stock #: 14887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 14887
  • Mileage 114,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Push to Start, Power Windows. This Nissan Pathfinder has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Nissan Pathfinder SV Has Everything You Want
Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 18 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Roof Rack, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, 12V Outlet, Wheels: 18" Alloy, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65R18, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE




BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!




DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!




PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.




EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.




WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.




SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.




FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.




METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.  




(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as On Star or Sirius Radio or any other services. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Dart AERO
 111,135 KM
$9,200 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE
 70,833 KM
$8,850 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision ...
 32,985 KM
$29,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory