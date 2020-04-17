Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

SV - Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys and much more!

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV - Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloys and much more!

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,915KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881642
  • Stock #: P21807A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0GC818278
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Chevrolet
636 Portland Street
Dartmouth B3K-4Z8
(902) 434-4100
1 (855) 622-3756

