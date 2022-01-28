$32,985+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2016 RAM 1500
SXT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$32,985
- Listing ID: 8270277
- Stock #: 15335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,432 KM
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD, SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Rear Bumper, Popular Equipment Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Chrome Grille, Chrome Front Bumper, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0" TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5" Touchscreen, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Rear View Mirror w/Microphone, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror. This Ram Ram Pickup 1500 has a strong Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Ram Ram Pickup 1500 SXT
FOG LAMPS, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BLUE STREAK PEARL, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Goodyear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Storage Tray, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer.
Vehicle Features
