2016 RAM 1500

139,520 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SXT

2016 RAM 1500

SXT

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

139,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8790188
  • Stock #: 15590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dk. blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,520 KM

Vehicle Description

WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Rear Bumper, Popular Equipment Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Chrome Grille, Chrome Front Bumper, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS. This Ram Ram Pickup 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Ram Ram Pickup 1500 ST
DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLK PWR MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Trailer Tow Mirrors, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Goodyear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Storage Tray, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Regular Box Style.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Carpet Floor Covering
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD)
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
BLK PWR MANUAL FOLD TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group Chrome Rear Bumper Popular Equipment Group SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyles...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

