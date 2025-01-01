Menu
Account
Sign In
Compact Cars, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

2016 Subaru Impreza

1,235,840 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12519769

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 12519769
  2. 12519769
  3. 12519769
  4. 12519769
  5. 12519769
  6. 12519769
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,235,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GJAB65GH008809

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,235,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact Cars, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2023 Ford Edge ST Line for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Ford Edge ST Line 46,446 KM $50,884 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 114,318 KM $13,028 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL 59,639 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2016 Subaru Impreza