$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Sport Pkg
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i w/Sport Pkg
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
1,235,840KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GJAB65GH008809
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,235,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 6-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2023 Ford Edge ST Line 46,446 KM $50,884 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 114,318 KM $13,028 + tax & lic
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander Phev SEL 59,639 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
Call Dealer
902-434-XXXX(click to show)
902-434-4100
Alternate Numbers1-888-814-8882
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2016 Subaru Impreza