2016 Subaru Impreza

106,884 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Limited Package

2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Limited Package

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

106,884KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9385438
  Stock #: 70490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Wheels: 17" x 7" 15-Spoke High Luster Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: Lineartronic Continuously Variable -inc: hill holder system, manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, shift lock, electronically controlled Multi-Plate Transfer clutch (MPT), hood insulator, manual mode gear position and mode indicator, 3.70 Axle Ratio, Tires: P205/50 R17 88V AS Yokohama -inc: Avid S34, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover. This Subaru Impreza has a dependable Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.

This Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Package Has Everything You Want
Rocker Panel Extensions, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA GPS Navigation System -inc: Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice-activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, 7" high-resolution capacitive touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), dual USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, SMS text messaging capability, MediaHub for iPod/USB audio integration, SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) w/SiriusXM Advanced audio services, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link (subscription required), 6 speaker system and radio data system, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Seating Surfaces -inc: Silver stitching, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Leather Door Trim Insert, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Immobilizer.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Mirror(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

