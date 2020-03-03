Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Tourning (Unlimited Km Engine Protection)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,575KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4749834
  • Stock #: M2973
  • VIN: JF2GPABC0GH288798
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Unlimited Km Engine Protection....Crystal White Pearl 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Touring Package Unlimited Km Warranty AWD 2.0LCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsCARFAX Canada One Owner

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats.

Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!".

Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more information
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

