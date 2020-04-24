Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

Contact Seller

$11,358

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,010KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4918890
  • Stock #: M2890A
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ0GM348683
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Unlimited Km Engine Protection...

2016 Volkswagen Jetta TrendlineCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.



Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!"

Warranty is Available. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2014 Subaru Forester...
 113,821 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Outl...
 8,637 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE M...
 96,472 KM
$8,988 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978

Send A Message