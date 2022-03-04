$17,590+ tax & licensing
866-483-8503
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T S
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
- Listing ID: 8568215
- Stock #: 15479
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic, Tires: 195/65 R15H AS, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel. This Volkswagen Jetta has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/85 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S Has Everything You Want
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Rear Map Lights, Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Front-Wheel Drive, Engine: 1.4 TSI, Engine Oil Cooler, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering.
Vehicle Features
