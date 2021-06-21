2017 Buick Envision ...

$21,997 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 5 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7412225

7412225 Stock #: 14904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 14904

Mileage 145,578 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Powertrain All Wheel Drive Locking/Limited Slip Differential Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Navigation System Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Automatic Parking Lane Keeping Assist Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.