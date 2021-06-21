Menu
2017 Buick Envision

145,578 KM

Details Description Features

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Premium II

Premium II

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

145,578KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 14904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 14904
  • Mileage 145,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Satellite Radio, Remote Starter, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows. This Buick Envision has a strong Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD -- engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Buick Envision Premium II
Steering Wheel Controls, Push to Start, Power Windows, Power Trunk/Hatch, Power Locks, Power Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 19 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Rear Seat Climate Control, Power Mirrors, On-star, 12V Outlet, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down.

Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE




BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!




DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!




PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.




EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.




WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.




SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.




FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.




METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.  




(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as On Star or Sirius Radio or any other services. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Lane Keeping Assist
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

