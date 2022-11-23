$16,875+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Verano
Base
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$16,875
- Listing ID: 9392989
- Stock #: 15883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) multi-spoke alloy with Sterling Silver finish, Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare. This Buick Verano has a powerful Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P225/50R17, all season, blackwall, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability, Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar, Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, deluxe, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and cruise controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Sill plates, front doors, Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature, Seats, front bucket with seatback map pockets, Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints for outboard seating positions and integrated headrest for centre seating position, Seat trim, premium Ribbon fabric inserts with leatherette bolsters, Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way manual.
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
