2017 Chevrolet Colorado

CYBER GREY METALLIC

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector

GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)

WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

JET BLACK/DARK ASH CLOTH SEAT TRIM

WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATG) Remote Keyless Entry (UTJ) theft-deterrent system (K34) electronic cruise control and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate

DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR

TIRES P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE

WHEELS 16" X 7" (40.6 CM X 17.8 CM) ULTRA SILVER METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM

WORK TRUCK APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (RS1) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) Ultra Silver Metallic cast aluminum wheels (DL6) outside power-adjustable body-colour remote manual-folding mirrors (9B7) spotter mirror (VT5) body-colour rear bumper (BW...

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple Car...