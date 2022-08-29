$27,977+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,977
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-434-4100
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD WT
Location
Steele Auto Group
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5
902-434-4100
$27,977
+ taxes & licensing
127,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9055390
- Stock #: N644410A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,754 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 140.5" WT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/
Vehicle Features
CYBER GREY METALLIC
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
WORK TRUCK PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK/DARK ASH CLOTH SEAT TRIM
WT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (ATG) Remote Keyless Entry (UTJ) theft-deterrent system (K34) electronic cruise control and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate
DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
TIRES P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
WHEELS 16" X 7" (40.6 CM X 17.8 CM) ULTRA SILVER METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM
WORK TRUCK APPEARANCE PACKAGE includes (RS1) 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) Ultra Silver Metallic cast aluminum wheels (DL6) outside power-adjustable body-colour remote manual-folding mirrors (9B7) spotter mirror (VT5) body-colour rear bumper (BW...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple Car...
ONSTAR GUIDANCE PLAN FOR 6 MONTHS including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance Turn-by-Turn Navigation Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC
636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5