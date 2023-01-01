2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$12,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 5 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10114983

10114983 Stock #: PA9857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 154,581 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.