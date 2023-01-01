Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

154,581 KM

$12,977

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

LT

LT

Location

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

154,581KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10114983
  • Stock #: PA9857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

