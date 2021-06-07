2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/145
Vehicle Features
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING WITH EXPRESS-OPEN AND WIND DEFLECTOR
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
LPO CARGO AREA CLOSE-OUT PANEL
TRUE NORTH EDITION includes (UHQ) Chevrolet MyLink radio with Navigation (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system (VQG) Protection Package LPO (RAI) Cargo area close-out panel LPO and (CF5) power sunroof
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE PIONEER PREMIUM 250-WATT 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM includes mid-range speakers in each door tweeters in A-pillars a centre channel speaker in upper IP and sub-woofer on the rear shelf.
LPO PROTECTION PACKAGE includes all-weather floor mats and moulded splash guards
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO with MP3 playback capability GPS navigation system outside temperature indicator and Radio Data System (RDS) includes Bluetooth streaming au...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.