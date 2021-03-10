2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

SUMMIT WHITE

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio an...

TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.

TIRES LT265/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL