2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

67,081 KM

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

67,081KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6792263
  • Stock #: T22562A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,081 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

SUMMIT WHITE
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones USB ports auxiliary jack voice-activated technology for radio an...
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors (Includes (G80) locking rear differential.
TIRES LT265/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
FLOOR COVERING GRAPHITE-COLOURED RUBBERIZED-VINYL NO FLOOR MATS INCLUDED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

