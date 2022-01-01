2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) stainless steel clad, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, delete, Seats, front 40/20/40 split-bench, 3-passenger, driver and front passenger manual recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Vinyl has fixed lumbar and cloth has manual adjustable driver lumbar., Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab models.), Remote Locking Tailgate (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Remote Keyless Entry, with 2 transmitters, Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black (Included with 4WD models only.) (Standard with 4WD models. Available with 2WD models.), OnStar Guidance plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Service may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.onstar.ca for vehicle availability, system limitations and further details.), OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial.), Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black.), Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank, Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure, Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL, Grille surround, chrome, Glass, deep-tinted, Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section, Four wheel drive.
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
