2017 Chevrolet Spark

1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compat...
JET BLACK/PIANO BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
MOSAIC BLACK (Metallic Paint.
LPO GREY WHEEL INSERTS
LPO 15" (38.1) 5-SPOKE BLACK ALLOY WHEELS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.