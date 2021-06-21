Menu
2017 Chevrolet Spark

34,549 KM

$10,977

+ tax & licensing
$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2017 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 7477242
  2. 7477242
$10,977

+ taxes & licensing

34,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7477242
  • Stock #: 21-2075AAA

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Piano Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 34,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Subcompact Car, 5dr HB CVT LT w/1LT, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 1.4L

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUS VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
SEATS FRONT HIGH-BACK BUCKET (STD)
1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compat...
JET BLACK/PIANO BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
MOSAIC BLACK (Metallic Paint.
LPO GREY WHEEL INSERTS
LPO 15" (38.1) 5-SPOKE BLACK ALLOY WHEELS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
