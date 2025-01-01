Menu
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PITCH BLACK, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), Compass, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 19 x 7 Hyper Black Aluminum, Universal garage door opener. This Dodge Journey has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Journey Crossroad Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless steel exhaust, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 8.4 Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Performance suspension.

2017 Dodge Journey

105,367 KM

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,367KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG2HT623146

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 105,367 KM

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PITCH BLACK, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Area Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, GVW/Payload Rating, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), Compass, BLACK/BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 19" x 7" Hyper Black Aluminum, Universal garage door opener. This Dodge Journey has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Journey Crossroad
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless steel exhaust, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 8.4" Touch AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Performance suspension.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
GVW/Payload Rating

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Pitch Black
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK/BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Area Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat GVW/Payload Rating A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing>

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2017 Dodge Journey