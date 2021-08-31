Menu
2017 Ford Edge

96,881 KM

Details Description Features

$33,919

+ tax & licensing
$33,919

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SPORT

2017 Ford Edge

SPORT

Location

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$33,919

+ taxes & licensing

96,881KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8022526
  • Stock #: 15188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 15188
  • Mileage 96,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Wheels: 20" Polished Aluminum -inc: With magnetic low gloss painted pockets, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Tires: P245/50R20 AS BSW -inc: mini spare, SYNC 3 -inc: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, enhanced voice recognition communications and entertainment system, 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports, SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favourite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Tuned Suspension, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams. This Ford Edge has a strong Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.7 L/164 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

This Ford Edge Sport Has Everything You Want
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM Satellite w/CD & Sony Audio -inc: 12 speakers, MP3 capability, speed compensated volume and 6-month prepaid subscription to SiriusXM, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated Sport Bucket Seats -inc: sueded inserts and unique sport perforations, 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), driver memory setting, 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) 4-way adjustable headrests, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors.

Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

