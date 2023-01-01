$19,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$19,495
- Listing ID: 10413762
- Stock #: 16322
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 143,717 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD), Compass, Wheels: 17" Sparkle-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, SYNC Services Selective Service Internet Access, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Streaming Audio. This Ford Escape has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Ford Escape SE
Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control and Sirius satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Laminated Glass.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
