2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4

2017 Ford Escape

82,049 KM

Details Description

$19,977

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

82,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,049 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-XXXX

902-434-4100

1-888-814-8882
$19,977

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Ford Escape