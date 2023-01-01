Menu
2017 Ford Escape

134,798 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave's Auto Sales

866-483-8503

S

S

Location

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

134,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9613543
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 17" Steel w/Sparkle Silver Cover, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R17 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2" LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs. This Ford Escape has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: auto volume control, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Air Conditioning, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage, Integrated Roof Antenna, Illuminated Glove Box, GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,620 lbs).

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact SUVs Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

