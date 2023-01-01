$47,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-483-8503
2017 Ford F-350
Super Dut XLT
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$47,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10164888
- Stock #: 15922
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 15922
- Mileage 183,501 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heater, Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators (Total 377-Amps), Electronic-Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio, 128 Litre (34 Gallon) Fuel Tank, GVWR: 5,080 kgs (11,200 lbs) Payload Package, Dual 78-AH 750 CCA Batteries, Wheels: 17" Cast Aluminum -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: (6R140), SelectShift and tow/haul mode, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: LT245/75Rx17E BSW PLUS A/S (5), Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access. This Ford F-350 Super Dut has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Ford F-350 Super Dut XLT The Envy of Your Friends
Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Player -inc: digital clock, 6 speakers and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6 month prepaid subscription, Privacy glass, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Power Options
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.