2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 16713
- Mileage 160,430 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) ultra bright machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case (Standard on 4WD models only.), Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a strong Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Transfer case, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Taillamps, LED with signature, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top, Suspension, MagneRide Magnetic Ride Control with MagneRide brand shock absorbers, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, heated, leather wrapped with audio and cruise controls, Steering wheel audio controls, Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping, Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favourite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, front full-feature leather-appointed bucket with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including 4-way power lumbar control, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, (D07) floor console and storage pockets and (K4C) wireless charging, Seating, heated and ventilated perforated leather-appointed front bucket.
