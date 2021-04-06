Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

37,257 KM

$35,977

+ tax & licensing
$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$35,977

+ taxes & licensing

37,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6829913
  • Stock #: 21-1716A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,257 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 143.5" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

ONYX BLACK
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
GVWR 7200 LBS. (3266 KG)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TIRES P285/45R22 SL 110H ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-s...
SEATS FRONT CLOTH BUCKET WITH (KA1) HEATED SEAT CUSHIONS AND SEAT BACKS. Includes 10-way power driver and 6-way power front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline and driver/front passenger power lumbar. Also include...
KODIAK includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster when ordered with (AZ3) seats only (N37) manual tilt and telescopic steering column (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system (T3U) LED front fog lamps (UG1) Universal Home Remote (C49) rear-windo...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD)
LPO 22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE SILVER ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH BLACK INSERTS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 22" wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 22" LPO wheel selected

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

