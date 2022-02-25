$25,944+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE-1
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
866-483-8503
$25,944
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8330967
- Stock #: 15375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,480 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 4 - 18" x 7.0" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Tires, P235/55R18 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (REY) 4 - 18" x 7.0" (45.7 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum wheels.), Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.), Theft deterrent system, Suspension, Soft Ride. This GMC Terrain has a powerful Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your GMC Terrain SLE-1 The Envy of Your Friends
Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs, Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs, Steering, power, variable electric assist, Steering wheel, comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control, Spare tire and wheel, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favourite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature, Seats, front bucket, Seat trim, Premium cloth, Seat adjuster, driver 2-way manual fore/aft adjustment power lumbar and power 2-way seat height adjuster (up/down), Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions, Remote keyless entry, Rear Vision Camera, Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area, OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services may vary by model and conditions.), OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergency, Security or Navigation services.), OnStar 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot connects to the Internet; includes OnStar Data Trial for 3 months or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial.), Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual folding.
THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!
PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
