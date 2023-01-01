Menu
2017 Honda Ridgeline

148,660 KM

Details Description Features

$33,595

+ tax & licensing
Black Edition

Location

148,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Wheels: 18" Black Aluminum-Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P245/60R18 105H AS. This Honda Ridgeline has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate w/Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Composite Box Style, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Radio: 540-Watt AM/FM/CD/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 8 speakers including subwoofer, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, truck-bed audio system, Display Audio System w/Honda satellite-linked navigation system, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, 4 USB device connectors, Siri Eyes Free compatibility, SMS text message/E-mail function, Speed-sensitive Volume Control (SVC), SiriusXM and Wi-Fi tethering, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power Rear Window w/Defroster, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights.

IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2017 Cars, NACTOY 2017 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

