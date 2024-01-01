2017 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Account
Sign In
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4 Touch Screen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Weather Floor Mats, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob. This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee Latitude 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 Touch/Hands-Free, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2017 Jeep Cherokee

119,557 KM

Details Description Features

$19,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Latitude

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$19,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,557KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCS6HD229920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,557 KM

Vehicle Description

TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Weather Floor Mats, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob. This Jeep Cherokee has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Cherokee Latitude
3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 5.0" Touch/Hands-Free, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Granite Crystal Metallic
NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Power Heated Exterior Mirrors Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Weather Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Nav-Ready See Retailer for Details

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2015 Hyundai Sonata GL 159,068 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Fiesta SE for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2015 Ford Fiesta SE 82,500 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT Auto 132,700 KM $11,295 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,395

+ taxes & licensing

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee