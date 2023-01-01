Menu
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr EX Tech w/Black, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2017 Kia Sportage

124,468 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage

EX Tech

2017 Kia Sportage

EX Tech

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr EX Tech w/Black, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Volkswagen

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

1-888-785-2989
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-468-6411

2017 Kia Sportage