$18,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
EX Tech
Location
Steele Auto Group
696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5
902-468-6411
124,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr EX Tech w/Black, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Steele Volkswagen
