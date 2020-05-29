Menu
$17,589

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX (Unlimited Km Warranty)

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX (Unlimited Km Warranty)

Location

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

$17,589

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,390KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5183111
  • Stock #: 785466A
  • VIN: JM1DKFB76H0169573
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Recent Arrival!Odometer is 26,094 kilometers below market average!

Crystal White Pearl Mica 2017 Mazda CX-3 GX Unlimited Km Engine Protection AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV®-G 2.0L 4-CylinderCARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsCARFAX Canada One Owner

**FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Split folding rear seat.

Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!"

Remainder of Factory Warranty. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-XXXX

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
