$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS (Unlimited Km Warranty)

2017 Mazda CX-5

GS (Unlimited Km Warranty)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$20,588

+ taxes & licensing

  31,560KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5183108
  Stock #: D818567A
  VIN: JM3KFACL9H0101558
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161



Remainder of Factory Warranty. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-XXXX

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
