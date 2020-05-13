Menu
Account
Sign In
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT (Leather/Navigation)

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT (Leather/Navigation)

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,200KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5024601
  • Stock #: M2983
  • VIN: JM1BN1W39H1147778
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL BLUE
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 15,114 kilometers below market average!

Crystal Blue 2017 Mazda Mazda 3 GT Unlimited Km Warranty 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L I4 DOHCCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

**NAVIGATION**, **FAIR MARKET PRICING**, **NOT A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL**, **SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, **DEALER MAINTAINED**, **LIKE NEW TIRES**, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Power moonroof.

Why Buy From Us? - Fair Market Pricing - No Pressure Environment - State Of the Art Facility - Certified Technicians.

If you are in the market for a quality used car, used truck or used minivan please take a moment and search our collective inventory located at our dealerships. Our goal is to deliver the best possible service to you. We are united by one passion: To help you find the vehicle that is right for you, and for wherever the roads you travel take you. Simply put, we work hard to earn your trust, and even harder to keep it, always going the extra mile to serve you. See why our customers say that, when it comes to choosing a vehicle, the Steele Auto Group makes it easy!".

Remainder of Factory Warranty. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2007 Ford Focus SE -...
 136,224 KM
$1,600 + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler 300 300S
 29,643 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 139,240 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

Call Dealer

902-462-XXXX

(click to show)

902-462-6600

Alternate Numbers
1-888-711-5978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory