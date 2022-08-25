2017 Mazda MAZDA3

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 2 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8996701

8996701 Stock #: 70380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 65,254 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers

