2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Account
Sign In
Compass, Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Nissan Pathfinder has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission. These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Pathfinder SV The Envy of Your Friends Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Immobilizer, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts. Critics Agree IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars. THE SUPER DAVES ADVANTAGE BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house! DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Daves, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels! PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence. EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties. WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car. SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time. FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If youre buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision. METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh. (Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

285,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12891095

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SV

Location

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

Contact Seller

$7,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
285,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MMXHC655546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 17069
  • Mileage 285,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compass, Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/65R18 All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Nissan Pathfinder has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/213 engine powering this Variable transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Pathfinder SV The Envy of Your Friends
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather Gear Shifter Material, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Immobilizer, HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts.

Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Used 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2017 Nissan Pathfinder SV 285,000 KM $7,895 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2022 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 56,511 KM $33,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL 115,886 KM $34,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Super Dave’s Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Dave’s Auto Sales

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

Call Dealer

866-483-XXXX

(click to show)

866-483-8503

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Super Dave’s Auto Sales

866-483-8503

2017 Nissan Pathfinder