$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-462-6600

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Slt Outdoorsman

2017 RAM 1500

Slt Outdoorsman

Location

Steele Auto Group

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

902-462-6600

$26,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 560,745KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5063487
  • Stock #: 788163A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT3HS668193
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
LOCATED AT
Steele Mazda
15 Lansing Court
Dartmouth B2W-0K3
(902) 462-6600
1 (888) 229-7161

Freshly Traded... Won't last long check out the KM'sPictures coming soon......

Remainder of Factory Warranty. We offer several different options for extended warranties please contact Steele Mazda for more details
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Box liner
  • Off-Road Tires
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • short box
  • 4th Door
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Mazda

660 Portland St., Dartmouth, NS B2W 2M8

