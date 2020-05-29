Safety Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Tow Package

remote start

Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels

Running Boards

Box liner

Off-Road Tires

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Sliding Window

Privacy Glass

Additional Features short box

4th Door

MP3

BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

