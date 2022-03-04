$27,450+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru XV Crosstrek
2.0i Premium
Location
Super Dave’s Auto Sales
1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4
$27,450
- Listing ID: 8646758
- Stock #: 15522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: hill holder system, manual mode and paddle shift controls, Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover. This Subaru Crosstrek has a dependable Regular Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission.
This Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium Has Everything You Want
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 6.2" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.2" high-resolution touch-screen display, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, auxiliary audio input, illuminated steering wheel-integrated controls, SiriusXM satellite radio (3-month trial subscription), roof-mounted antenna, 6-speakers, Radio Data System and vehicle-speed-sensitive volume, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings, GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs), Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Full-Time All-Wheel, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets.
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Vehicle Features
