2017 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline | Low KMs | Lease Return

Steele Auto Group

696 Windmill Rd., Dartmouth, NS B3B 2A5

902-468-6411

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,027KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4538454
  • Stock #: V05925PC
  • VIN: 3VW117AU7HM005925
Exterior Colour
Platinum Grey Metallic
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Volkswagen
696 Windmill Road
Dartmouth B3B-2A5
(902) 468-6411
1 (888) 785-2989

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada One Owner2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline 4D Hatchback Platinum Gray Metallic FWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V SULEV II 170hp**FRESH SERVICE**, **FRESH 2 YEAR MVI**, Market Value Pricing!, Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit. Talk to Us, we have special financing available, One Owner, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Titan Black Artificial Leather, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Comfort Seats, Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Power passenger seat, Radio: Composition Media w/CD Player, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.This 2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Comfortline will not make it to the weekend!! Call Now to reserve your Test Drive appointment!! 1-902-468-6411 or chat with us online at www.steelevw.ca.Certified.Certification Program Details: Assurance Program Remaining new-vehicle limited warranty 6 months of roadside assistance 3 months of SiriusXM® satellite radio CARFAX® vehicle history reportSteele Auto Group is the most diversified group of automobile dealerships in Atlantic Canada, with 34 dealerships selling 27 brands and an employee base of over 1000. Sales are up by double digits over last year and the plan going forward is to expand further into Atlantic Canada.Reviews:

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

