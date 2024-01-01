Menu
2018 Audi Q5

107,283 KM

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Pro

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Pro

Super Dave's Auto Sales

1015 Main St, Dartmouth, NS B2W 3V4

866-483-8503

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,283KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1BNAFY6J2046557

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 70966
  • Mileage 107,283 KM

Cruise Control, Compass, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Spoke Dynamic Design, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 235/55R19 AS, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Integration. This Audi Q5 has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.

These Packages Will Make Your Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI quattro Pro The Envy of Your Friends
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display/SiriusXM -inc: MMI touch, 10-speaker Audi sound system, Audi music interface w/USB connectivity and Bluetooth, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Reflector High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm.

Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com Best Auto Tech Awards, KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2018 Cars, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.


THE SUPER DAVE'S ADVANTAGE

BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!

DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car with Super Dave's, we'll arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and we'll bring you your new wheels!

PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY - Every vehicle we sell comes backed with a warranty so you can drive with confidence.

EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.

WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.

SUPER CERTIFIED INSPECTION - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection, that ensure you get a safe, high quality used vehicle every time.

FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, it's important to know your car's history. That's why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.

METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.

(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these ads online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

