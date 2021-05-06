2018 Buick Encore

$18,977 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7067830

7067830 Stock #: P22748A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD) SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD) TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD) PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment EBONY CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM GRAPHITE GREY METALLIC Includes (CM5) Black Carbon Metallic lower exterior accent colour Paint code W700S.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.