2018 Buick Encore

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,977

+ tax & licensing
$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

2018 Buick Encore

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

2018 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$18,977

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7067830
  • Stock #: P22748A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr Preferred, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
EBONY CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
GRAPHITE GREY METALLIC Includes (CM5) Black Carbon Metallic lower exterior accent colour Paint code W700S.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

