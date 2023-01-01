Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

164,480 KM

Details Description Features

$13,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

  1. 10107297
  2. 10107297
Contact Seller

$13,977

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,480KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107297
  • Stock #: N205213A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # N205213A
  • Mileage 164,480 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr HB 1.4L LT w/1SD, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Honda CR-V EX-L
 0 KM
$37,985 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V LX
 81,564 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 5 Series 53...
 105,722 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Chevrolet Buick Cadillac GMC

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

Call Dealer

902-434-XXXX

(click to show)

902-434-4100

Alternate Numbers
1-888-814-8882
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory