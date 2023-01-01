Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

80,901 KM

Details Description Features

$33,977

+ tax & licensing
$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-434-4100

LT

LT

Location

Steele Auto Group

636 Portland Street, Dartmouth, NS B2Y 3Z5

902-434-4100

$33,977

+ taxes & licensing

80,901KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10107303
  • Stock #: N205213B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

